Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -176.85 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,157,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

