Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $173.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

