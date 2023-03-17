Piper Sandler Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $264.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $235.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.22. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

