Michael J. Long Sells 5,096 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $603,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE:ARW opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
