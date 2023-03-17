Matthew J. Lustig Buys 10,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

BXP stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.