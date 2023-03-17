Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Buys $466,071.50 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 13,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $466,071.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.