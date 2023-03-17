Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Buys $466,071.50 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 13,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $466,071.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50.
- On Monday, February 27th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
