Joseph Stilwell Sells 65,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.