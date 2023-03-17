Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $497,800.68 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $497,800.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,455,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after acquiring an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

