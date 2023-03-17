Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $469,252.48 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,992.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.90 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.