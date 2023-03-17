Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $469,252.48 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,992.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blackbaud Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.90 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.