Insider Buying: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Director Buys $491,700.00 in Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Meyers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

