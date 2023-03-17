Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $180.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

