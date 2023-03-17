Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $326.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $461.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

