Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,401 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

