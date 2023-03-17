indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $509,500.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

