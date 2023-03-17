IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,212.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,308 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

