Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $483,892.74 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merdad Parsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.