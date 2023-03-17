FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 157,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,269 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 73,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

