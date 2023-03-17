FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

