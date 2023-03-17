FourThought Financial LLC Sells 571 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 53.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,066,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

