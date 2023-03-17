FourThought Financial LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.44 and its 200-day moving average is $392.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

