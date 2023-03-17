FourThought Financial LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after acquiring an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

