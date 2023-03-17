FourThought Financial LLC Buys 742 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $260.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

