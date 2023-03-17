Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.7 %

ANSYS stock opened at $314.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day moving average of $249.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

