Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $24,128,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
