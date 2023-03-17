DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,373 shares of company stock valued at $18,715,471. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

