David P. Schenkein Sells 20,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

AGIO stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 887,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 109,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

