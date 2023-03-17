Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $12.42 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,016.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,054 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,971.3% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 451,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 430,070 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,418 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,985,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,393.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

