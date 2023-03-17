CVA Family Office LLC Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

