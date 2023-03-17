CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.