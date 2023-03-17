Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

