Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $78.60 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

