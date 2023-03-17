Continental Investors Services Inc. Invests $234,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

