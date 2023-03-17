Continental Investors Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6,300.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.3% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

