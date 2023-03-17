Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,888 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

