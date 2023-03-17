Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.