Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after buying an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.