Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $69,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.2 %

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,625.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,567.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,540.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

