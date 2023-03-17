Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,696 shares of company stock worth $1,779,626. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Trading Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 510.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

