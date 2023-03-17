Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.45. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

