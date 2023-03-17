California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of FedEx worth $60,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.69. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

