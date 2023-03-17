California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of FedEx worth $60,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %
FDX stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
