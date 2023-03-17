California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,748 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $70,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

