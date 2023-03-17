California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Paychex worth $63,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

