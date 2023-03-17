California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of American International Group worth $63,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in American International Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

