Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

