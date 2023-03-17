Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,727.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

