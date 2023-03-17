Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Buys 33,409 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60.

On Friday, February 10th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48.

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $3,823,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 745.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

