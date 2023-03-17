Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 74,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,690,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -373.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

