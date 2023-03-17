Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

