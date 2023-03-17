Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,230.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 60,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,917.3% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,894.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 81,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 77,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

