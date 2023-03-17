Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

